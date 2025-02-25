New York dating coach shares 14 signs a relationship isn't right, 'even if nothing is wrong'

When you notice yourself feeling the ick, it's likely you're no longer seeing the person you're dating or married to through rose-coloured honeymoon glasses. New York-based online dating expert Carleigh Ferrante has shared a new post on how sometimes something 'just feels off' in a relationship, even if there's no 'huge conflict'. Also read | 7 questions 'that can save any marriage', according to a relationship coach If you're experiencing several of these signs, it may be time to reassess the relationship and prioritise your own emotional well-being. (Pexels)

In the caption of her Instagram post titled '14 signs a relationship isn't right, even if nothing is wrong', Carleigh wrote, “Does something just feel off? There doesn’t need to be some huge conflict for a relationship to not be right. If some of these are resonating, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s over! Nothing on here is ever one size fits all. If you both want the relationship to work and are willing to work on it, communication is the first step.”

Every relationship is unique, and what works for one couple may not work for another. But if you're experiencing several of these signs shared by Carleigh, it may be time to reassess the relationship and prioritise your own emotional well-being.

1. Your goals for the future don't align.

2. You regularly find yourself more interested in talking to or spending time with other people.

3. You frequently disagree on important topics (and don't hear each other's side).

4. You feel drained or in a bad mood after spending extended periods of time with them.

5. You have grown significantly since you met, but they haven't (growing apart versus growing together).

6. You often think about what it would be like to be single or date someone else.

7. You don't care enough to argue or discuss issues in the relationship.

8. There is an ongoing lack of intimacy (physical and/or emotional)

9. You don't miss them when you are apart.

10. You start feeling irritated/ 'icked' by most things they say or do.

11. You feel like they are getting 'in the way' of holding you back from the life you want.

12. They aren't the first person you want to go to with good/bad news.

13. They don't cheer you on for your personal goals (you don't feel like you are on the same team).

14. You find yourself overwhelmingly nervous to bring up important topics.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.