Feeling stuck in situationship? Dating coach shares 3 tips to help you move on: ‘Stop gaslighting yourself’

It starts with daily texts, late-night calls, and emotional closeness but no clear label. Situationships can leave you feeling confused and emotionally exhausted. You're not officially dating, but you're definitely more than just friends. If you've found yourself stuck in that grey area, you're not alone. Dating coach Sabrina Zohar shared in her May 23 post three tips to get over a situationship. (Also read: Meme-fueled romance: How funny bios, sarcasm and ironic confessions have taken over modern dating scene in 2025 ) A "situationship" is a romantic relationship that lacks a clear definition or commitment. (Unsplash)

"Situationships aren't 'not that deep', they're often the most confusing, obsessive, and emotionally draining experiences we go through. You never had clarity. You never had closure. But you felt everything and that's what makes it so hard to walk away," Sabrina wrote in the caption. Click here to see her video.

1. Accept the reality for what it was

"I'm gonna need you to accept the situation for what it was. No, they are not the love of your life. They were somebody who breadcrumbed you and gave you just enough to keep you on the hook but not enough to satisfy your needs, and you can try to convince everybody that they are the one," says Sabrina.

Sabrina emphasises that confusing dynamics can lead to emotional exhaustion. (Unsplash)

She adds, "Stop gaslighting yourself as if this is something more than it was. This person was not available, this person was not giving you what you want, and you are not maybe stepping up and speaking in the ways that you need and that's okay. We are going to accept that."

2. Stop putting them on pedestal

She also reminds people to let go of idealised fantasies: "I need you to take the shine off of them. If you saw their Instagram and you saw they went to Paris, you thought maybe you could go to Paris, it was cute, and I know we have all done that. But just because you might have some good time in the bedroom or a nice time at dinner doesn't mean that this is the person for you and the love of your life. And if you are so hung up on somebody, we have to look at what the narrative you created about them is, and what pedestal you're putting this person on that they don't belong on."

3. Start choosing yourself

Sabrina emphasises the importance of treating yourself with compassion. (Unsplash)

Lastly, Sabrina urges compassion towards yourself. "I need you to start talking to yourself with more compassion and grace and allowing yourself to have the emotions that you are having," she says. "More often than not, we are not stuck on them, we are stuck on this narrative that was created because they didn't want us."

Sabrina closes with a powerful reminder: "So I need you to start choosing yourself and stop waiting for them to do that."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.