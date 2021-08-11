Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating, and Friends fans cannot keep calm. The co-stars of the popular sitcom Friends had dropped a bombshell when they had revealed their secret crush for each other during Friends: The Reunion. But seems like the two stars have finally acted on their feelings.

According to a report by Closer Online, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating. The publication said that the two stars have been spending more time together since they filmed the Friends reunion with their co-stars on the show's 25th anniversary.

A source, who is reportedly close to the pair, told the publication, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The source added, "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

However, both Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have not confirmed the news. Additionally, a representative for David Schwimmer denied the rumours to Fox News.

During the Friends: The Reunion in May, host James Corden had quipped that it was "inconceivable" there were no off-screen romances during the time the series ran from 1994 to 2004. He had enquired from the show's cast about the same. After which David had confessed that he had a major crush on Jennifer while shooting for the sitcom. Jennifer had, at that time, said that his feelings were "reciprocated." The revelation had excited fans of the show.

