From connection to drama: How social media is impacting teen life in 2022

Concerns regarding technology's effects on teenagers have long existed in society. However, unlike radio and television, social media's hyperconnected nature has given rise to new concerns, including worries that these platforms may be negatively impacting teenagers’ mental health. Despite these concerns, teens themselves paint a more nuanced picture of adolescent life on social media. Majorities attribute these platforms to strengthening relationships and offering a support system when needed, while lesser but still significant shares acknowledge the drama and stress that often accompany using social media. (Also read: Tips for parents to monitor children’s online activities, break social media addiction in adolescents )

According to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 conducted from April 14 to May 4, 2022. Eight-in-ten teens say that what they see on social media makes them feel more connected to what’s going on in their friends’ lives, while 71% say it makes them feel like they have a place where they can show their creative side. And 67% say these platforms make them feel as if they have people who can support them through tough times. A smaller share – though still a majority – says the same for feeling more accepted. These positive sentiments are expressed by teens across demographic groups.

When asked about the overall impact of social media on them personally, more teens say its effect has been mostly positive (32%) than say it has been mostly negative (9%). While these youth describe the benefits they get from social media, this positivity is not unanimous. Indeed, 38% of teens say they feel overwhelmed by all the drama they see on social media, while about three in ten say these platforms have made them feel like their friends are leaving them out of things (31%) or have felt pressure to post content that will get lots of likes or comments (29%). Another 23% say these platforms make them feel worse about their own life.

The five major key findings from a Pew Research Center online survey of 1,316 U.S. teens conducted from April 14 to May 4, 2022, are as follows:

1. Teens are more likely to view social media as having a negative effect on others than themselves.

2. Teens reflect on parents’ concerns and assessments of teen life on social media.

3. Teens who have a more positive outlook on social media are more likely to say these platforms benefit them.

4. Online activism is not common on social media among teens; only a minority of teens are highly concerned about digital privacy.

5. Teens feel a lack of control over their personal data but aren’t too concerned about social media companies having this information.

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Nidhi Tiwari, Child Psychologist, explained how social media is impacting youngsters' mental health and what parents can do about it.

1. Sleep issues: Teenagers lose vital sleep because they scan social media for so long each day. This lack of sleep can consequently worsen pre-existing conditions like melancholy, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as cause moodiness, a reduction in grades, a lack of physical activity, and overeating.

2. Communication issues: Teenagers frequently spend so much time online updating their likes and statuses that they may neglect to engage with others who are physically there. Due to this, when social media dominates a person's life, friendships and romantic relationships may suffer. Teenagers run the danger of having superficial or unauthentic interactions as a result.

3. Anxiety: Teens may experience severe anxiety if they commit a faux pas online. When you also take into account cyberbullying, slut-shaming, and other harsh online practices, it becomes clear why social media may be a dangerous cause of anxiety for many teenagers.

4. Decreased physical activity: Teenagers are spending less time playing actively and more time online and in front of devices. Additionally, while watching TV or playing online, they frequently consume food and beverages carelessly, adding extra calories to their bodies.

5. Low self-esteem issues: Teens now experience social comparisons not just throughout the school day but also on a continuous basis. A child's self-esteem is negatively affected by apps since they make it easier for teens to share hurtful pictures, bully, and exert peer pressure.

Tips for parents to take care of their teen's mental health in the social media era:

Set limits on the time spent by your teen on social media.

Keep tabs on how your children feel when using social media, and allow them to talk about their feeling and emotions.

Keep an eye on your child's social media use to make sure they aren't engaging in any harmful activities.

Set and enforce guidelines for children's social media use and teach appropriate social media skills.

Promote in-person interactions with friends. Teenagers who are prone to social anxiety disorder should take note of this in particular.

