Getting a dog home? Here’s a parenting 101

Over the past few months, there has been news and viral videos of pit bulls attacking people. This has led to a debate on whether some dog breeds are suited as pets, and highlighted how crucial it is to be a responsible dog parent. From bringing home a specific breed to understanding their requirements, there are a lot of factors to consider before getting a dog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pre-pet consultancy

This will help you understand which breed is best suited for you. “Consult a professional, who will look into your lifestyle, financial capacity, the indoor and outdoor space at your home, the age groups of all the family members and how frequently you travel. An insight into all this will help make an informed decision,” says Ashwini Salve from Pawsitive Tales.

Do not support unethical breeders

It is imperative that you bring your furry friend home from an ethical source. Aaron D’silva, a pet behaviourist, says, “Unethical breeding and toxic environment can lead to behavioural issues like aggression, and also genetic disorders in your pet.”

Mental and physical training

While providing your dog a safe environment and proper care is important, it is also equally necessary to channelise their energy. Veterinarian Dr Vivek Arora says, “Dog parents need to understand the requirement of their pet. There are designated areas in societies for people to take their dogs for a walk, but that’s just a small patch, which cannot meet your dog’s physical requirements. They need bigger spaces to train that will help them with agility and obedience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What to keep in mind

Your love for your pet should not cause inconvenience to others.

Do not get a puppy that is younger than eight to 10 weeks as it may have socialisation issues.

Your dog should be neutered. It helps avoid territorial aggression.

Ensure that you keep your dog on a leash when in a public space.

Get your puppy vaccinated as recommended by the veterinarian.