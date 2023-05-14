A mother's role as a teacher evolves and plays a significant role in different stages of a child's life and throughout all stages, the mother's role as a teacher is intertwined with her unconditional love, nurturing and the building of a strong emotional bond with her child. She acts as a primary role model, imparting values, life skills and knowledge that shape the child's growth and development.

Happy Mother's Day 2023: Mother's role as a teacher in different stages of a child's life (Photo by Monstera on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School in Gurugram, explained, “The mother plays a very important role in a child's early education by introducing basic concepts, language development and social skills through daily interactions and play. She nurtures the child's curiosity, helps with motor skill development and lays the foundation for future learning.”

She elaborated, “During this stage, a mother continues to support her child's education by fostering a love for learning, assisting with homework and monitoring academic progress. She encourages good study habits, provides guidance in problem-solving, and promotes a positive attitude towards education. As a child enters adulthood, a mother's role as a teacher shifts towards providing guidance and advice on higher education, career choices, financial literacy and life skills.”

According to Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director at Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir in Delhi, a mother plays a crucial role as a teacher in different stages of a child's life and some of these stages are as follows -

Infancy: A mother is the first teacher for her child. She teaches her child basic skills like feeding, sleeping, and communication. She also helps her child develop a sense of security and attachment through her nurturing and responsive care.

A mother is the first teacher for her child. She teaches her child basic skills like feeding, sleeping, and communication. She also helps her child develop a sense of security and attachment through her nurturing and responsive care. Toddlerhood: As the child grows into toddlerhood, a mother teaches them about the world around them. She introduces them to new experiences, such as walking, talking, and playing. She also helps them develop social skills by teaching them how to share, take turns and express their emotions.

As the child grows into toddlerhood, a mother teaches them about the world around them. She introduces them to new experiences, such as walking, talking, and playing. She also helps them develop social skills by teaching them how to share, take turns and express their emotions. Adolescence: During adolescence, a mother's role as a teacher becomes more focused on helping her child develop independence and responsibility. She may help her child navigate complex social and emotional issues and provide guidance on making good decisions.

Overall, a mother's role as a teacher is essential in shaping her child's development and helping them become successful adults. By providing support, encouragement and guidance throughout different stages of life, a mother can help her child reach their full potential as mother's unconditional love, encouragement and role-modeling significantly influence a child's overall development and educational success.