Happy Valentine's Day 2023: 10 romantic ideas to propose to your ladylove

It's never been simpler to express your love for someone or to get down on your knees and ask them to marry you but it's still bound to make you feel anxious and unsteady. It's not as simple as it would seem to propose to a woman and to make it as special for her as possible, you must put a lot of thought, work and love into how you're going to execute it.

So, this Valentine's Week or on Valentine's Day pause for a while, make some notes, gather your confidence, and go grab her as your own forever! In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hitesh Chakraworty Spiritual Healer, Relationship Expert and Founder of ISSAR, suggested:

1) Your lady love is the most precious gift of Mother Nature, so always make her feel how important she is to you. Never miss a chance to tell her that she is beautiful in every way. And when you say this, kiss her forehead.

2) Flowers and chocolates must be given! Guys, there is no disputing this. Even if your girl isn't a huge fan of chocolate and flowers, you still need to have a little bit of each of them. Or even better, just offer her a modest bouquet and a box of donuts or cupcakes.

3) Hugs are the most romantic thing you can do to your lady love. Hug her tight for minimum of 20 seconds, let her feel your heartbeat. Hug her when she is feeling stressed, hug when she is happy, hug when you feel sad or happy. This will make your relationship bond stronger.

4) Conjure up gorgeous proposal promises. Be sure to speak to her as you descend on her with some heartfelt vows that are full of love.

5) If you really want to conquer her soul, then take care of her during her period. It is the most painful time in a girl's life. Allow her to take rest, say nice words like I'm there with you, give her black chocolate and most importantly let her sleep peacefully in your arms.

Adding to the list of romantic ideas to propose to your ladylove, Devina Kaur, author of Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious, advised -

1) Know Your Partner: Relationships are about knowing yourself and your partner. Knowing their comfort, likes and dislikes. Once you know your partner, you should plan your proposal for your ladylove accordingly. If your partner is someone who believes in quality time, then you must consider a night date at your home with some flowers and good food, good mood!

Tip: You can give a special dance performance on her favourite song.

2) Acceptance: It is very important for your lady love to know that you accept her as she is. To know and accept her you can plan a cute coffee date at her favorite place. You can ask her to spend the entire day with you or spend more quality time with her. Do whatever it is she enjoys. Whatever makes her happy, take her shopping, out to dinner or lunch. This will help you express what you feel about her.

Tip: Don’t forget to get some roses for her.

3) Make her feel special: Two things girls want the most from their partner is their partner’s time and attention. You can plan to dedicate one entire day to her.

Tip: Avoid any business calls or any of your friends text messages when you are with her on your special day.

4) Get closer: The most memorable moments of every relationship have been spent in the bedroom. The perfect setting for a highly romantic proposal at-home is a decked-out bedroom with a cute proposal like “will you be my valentine”, or “will you marry me”. Use rose petals, and candles and she'll love all your efforts you put into creating the lovely moment.

5) Be creative: If there is any favorite movie proposal scene that she loves, you can recreate that particular scene. If you recreate this she will remember that precious memory forever.

Tip: You will win points if you can convince her to wear the outfit without revealing the secret. Once she realises what is going to happen, you can declare your love to her and propose to her.