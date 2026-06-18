'Having kids isn’t for everyone': 63-year-old man on why he has no kids with wife of 30 years; shares secret to love

Is having kids meant for everyone? As we grow older, parents and relatives often push young, married people to have kids. Even the societal norms state that once you reach a certain age and are married, you should have kids. No one talks about the immense responsibility that comes with it, which often leads to failure.

KF Seetoh discusses his choice to remain childless, asserting that not everyone is suited for parenthood.

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On June 4, William Rossy, an influencer, sat down with 63-year-old KF Seetoh to discuss why being a parent and ‘having kids is not meant for everyone’. In the video, the elderly man reflects on his thirty-year marriage and his deliberate choice to remain childless, arguing that parenthood is not a universal calling.

According to Seetoh, this is because many people lack the discipline and perspective required to raise respectful children. He underlines that rather than focusing on material wealth, parents should teach their offspring about the realities of life's challenges, which many fail to do.

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{{^usCountry}} Why is parenthood not meant for everyone? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is parenthood not meant for everyone? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seetoh told William that though he is married, he never planned to have kids. “I'm not sure I'll be a good parent. Just because you didn't use a condom doesn't make you a good parent. A lot of a*****e kids around these days,” he explained, adding that the way kids are raised often reflects back on the parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seetoh told William that though he is married, he never planned to have kids. “I'm not sure I'll be a good parent. Just because you didn't use a condom doesn't make you a good parent. A lot of a*****e kids around these days,” he explained, adding that the way kids are raised often reflects back on the parents. {{/usCountry}}

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Criticising how parents treat their children, Seetoh added that simply having a child does not automatically make someone a ‘good parent’. He also mocked the common parental justification: "I give you what I didn't have." To him, this often manifests as giving children too much money and not enough discipline or respect for others. He stressed that it is important to let children know that life is not a piece of cake.

The secret to a happy married life

Regarding his long-term relationship with his wife, Seetoh attributes its success to daily humour and a deep, reliable friendship. To him, genuine love is defined by mutual trust and the commitment of two people caring for one another over the course of decades, not having children.

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When asked if he loves his wife even after 30 years of marriage, he shared, “Yeah. She helps me a lot. I love her…it's a blessing. We've been married about 30 years now.” As for the secret to their 30 years together and still being in love, he shared, “Make her laugh at least once a day.”

Lastly, when asked to define the word love, he exclaimed, “Love is sometimes a bit of a BS. It's just [about] having a damn good friend you can talk to, you can trust, and you can look after who will look after you.”

How did the internet react?

The young adults praised Seetoh for his views in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Seeing an older Asian man say this is healing something in me.”

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Someone else praised his relationship with his wife and commented, “Thirty years of marriage, and his advice was simple: make her laugh at least once a day. Sometimes love is simpler than we make it.” Another said, “The glow on his face from full of love and child-free marriage.”

Another user criticised this generation and wrote, “The people who are fit to be good parents do not want to be parents because they are fully aware of the actual responsibilities of being a good parent. And on the flip side, people who are not at all fit to be good parents are making babies and creating a generation of people filled with childhood trauma and deep personal insecurities.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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