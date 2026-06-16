Expert decodes why finding a long-term partner has become difficult for successful and independent individuals

Mishi Mehta said, “The easy answer is that they're too busy. The more honest answer is far less comfortable: while success brings clarity to one's professional life, it can also subtly shape, and sometimes distort the way people approach the search for a life partner.”

Financially independent , thriving career, good education, a full and interesting life, yet unable to find the right partner and still looking for love? You're not alone. Many of us grew up believing that once we achieved financial stability, career success, and personal independence, finding a loving, long-term partner would naturally follow. But today's dating landscape tells a different story. Despite having thriving careers and fulfilling lives, many successful young adults are finding it increasingly difficult to build meaningful, lasting relationships and find the right partner. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mishi Mehta, co-founder of MatchMe, decodes the reason behind this.

When does achievement become a filter? Mishi highlighted that highly successful people are, almost by definition, used to setting high standards and meeting them. While this discipline works beautifully in a career, in relationships, it can become a trap.

The longer and more non-negotiable the list, the longer the search. That's not a theory — it's something we see play out repeatedly. The criteria that feel essential at the point of listing — college pedigree, income bracket, appearance — are often proxies for something harder to name: someone who matches your energy, shares your values, makes life feel easier rather than more complicated. According to Mishi, those things don't fit into a filter, and no amount of professional achievement guarantees you'll find them, or that you'll recognise them when you do.

The cost of waiting Mishi highlighted that for those who delayed partnership while building careers, there's an additional layer worth naming plainly. “We work with successful men in their fifties hoping to marry women in their thirties, often with the goal of starting a family. The ambition is understandable,” said Mishi. But success and financial security don't fully close the gap that years create — and holding the same expectations at 52 that made sense at 32 means the search continues indefinitely.

The more useful question at any stage, but particularly later in life, is: what actually matters now? Personality compatibility, shared values, emotional generosity — these become more important, not less, as people grow into themselves.