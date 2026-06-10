Canadian man shares frustration after getting scammed by Delhi locals every day, praises Mumbai: 'I'll never go back…'

Steve, who goes by Jetlag Warriors on social media, shared his intense frustration at encountering pervasive dishonesty and frequent financial scams, highlighting how locals seemed to view deception as a standard element of business negotiations rather than a moral failing.

However, Steve, a Canadian man who visited the capital, Delhi, with his family, had the worst time. On April 28, Steve shared an Instagram video documenting his experience in Delhi and revealing how he was scammed repeatedly there.

A lot has been said about how Indians behave when they go abroad. Surely, there are good Indian tourists out there who respect the locals and their culture, but there are some who have been branded rude and loud. On the other hand, Indians take pride in treating tourists who come to our country with the best hospitality.

Expressing his disappointment, the influencer confessed, “Now I'm not the type of person to go to a city and then say, well, I'll never go back to that country, but my experience in Delhi, India, was as close as I've ever gotten to having that feeling cross my head, and it's because of the incessant lying every day.”

He revealed that people were trying to scam him daily, and when he would catch them lying, their reaction was always the same: “They would smile, and they would say, ' Yeah, I'm always lying to you.' No guilt, no remorse, not even an indication that dishonesty is a bad behaviour.”

“It's like every time I reach for my wallet, I'm getting scammed. In Delhi, India, looking someone in the eye and telling them something you know to be untrue is part of the negotiation process. It's a cultural norm, and it is so tiresome,” he added.