Cabin baggage rules every Indian traveller needs to know before their next flight

I've been hopping onto a flight almost every month for the past two years. One learning I've had is that airport security can be surprisingly unpredictable. A well-packed cabin bag can save time, money and stress long before you reach your boarding gate. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

I have carried packets of Meghana biryani from Bengaluru to Bhopal, cartons of mangosteens, freshly milled jowar atta, bananas, mangoes, multiple water bottles and even a coffee mug filled with homemade iced coffee. Most of it made it through without a problem. The jowar atta did trigger a security check because, apparently, it shows up on scanners much like red chilli powder. The one thing that did not make it? An expensive hair mask that Hong Kong airport security promptly confiscated because it was sitting in my cabin bag instead of checked baggage.

After enough airport adventures, a few lessons become very clear. The rules are not complicated, but knowing them can save you money, time and a very emotional goodbye to something you just bought. Recent enforcement by Indian aviation authorities has also become stricter, making it more important than ever to know exactly what belongs in your cabin bag and what does not.

The one bag rule is very real Most Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, follow a fairly standard hand baggage policy. For economy travellers, you are generally allowed:

One cabin bag

One small personal item The cabin bag allowance is usually capped at 7 kg. Air India permits up to 8 kg on some flights. Premium cabins often receive a higher allowance ranging from 10 kg to 12 kg, depending on the airline and route.

The dimensions matter just as much as the weight. Your cabin suitcase should not exceed 55 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm, including wheels, handles and any protruding parts.

This is where many travellers get caught out. Plenty of luggage brands market bulky suitcases as cabin-friendly. Most domestic airline staff do not pay much attention. Then one day, you meet that one person at the check-in counter who decides to pull out the measuring frame.

Trust me, that is not the argument you want to have five minutes before boarding.

Another frequent flyer tip. If your checked suitcase is even slightly overweight, there is a good chance the airline staff will suddenly become very interested in weighing your cabin baggage too. Stay within the limits and save yourself the stress.