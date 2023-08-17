Sustained high performance in the face of ever-increasing pressure and rapid change is a quality that every organisation seeks in their employees, which are also some recognisable traits of an athlete and this correlation has led to the rise of a concept “corporate athlete”. Sports is being used as a means to motivate employees and bring out the ideal performance by rewarding, appreciation and challenges.

Here's how lessons from sports are bringing a paradigm shift in leadership, workplaces and education (Photo by Memento Media on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sharad Mehra, CEO-APAC at Global University Systems, shared, “Sports are the doorway to essential life skills, human values and lifelong learning which is critical for both employees and organisations to grow and mature together. On the playing field, people tend to grow closer when freed of hierarchical trappings and formalities. Fair play, positivity, responsibility, trust, risk taking, thinking-on-the-go, strategising, resilience, willingness to improve and learn and persistence are some high qualities that matter a great deal in sports and life.”

He added, “Leaders face challenges and failures but they need to demonstrate resilience, learn from their mistakes and continue moving forward. Sports bring out this vulnerability making them more human and humane. By integrating sports events, facilities and tournaments, organisations can solidify bonds with their employees, create a more cohesive workforce, learn to accept failures and success with equal aplomb, foster a more open communication and also break barriers which can result in some amazing outcomes on both the personal and professional front.”

According to Sanjay Gaur, Chief People Office at Somany Impresa Group, sports offer invaluable lessons in leadership and teamwork, that extend beyond the confines of the game itself. He said, “Embracing the principles of sportsmanship, discipline, and collective motivation empowers us to instigate a profound transformation in both leadership and workplace dynamics. Sports provide a platform for individuals from different teams and hierarchies to interact and connect, enabling leaders to better understand the needs and capabilities of their team members. Additionally, sports cultivate a sense of fulfillment and belonging among employees while effectively mitigating stress levels in the work environment.”