Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Here's how lessons from sports are bringing a paradigm shift in leadership, workplaces and education

Here's how lessons from sports are bringing a paradigm shift in leadership, workplaces and education

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Aug 17, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Sports is being used as a means to motivate employees and bring out the ideal performance by rewarding, appreciation and challenges. Here's how

Sustained high performance in the face of ever-increasing pressure and rapid change is a quality that every organisation seeks in their employees, which are also some recognisable traits of an athlete and this correlation has led to the rise of a concept “corporate athlete”. Sports is being used as a means to motivate employees and bring out the ideal performance by rewarding, appreciation and challenges.

Here's how lessons from sports are bringing a paradigm shift in leadership, workplaces and education (Photo by Memento Media on Unsplash)
Here's how lessons from sports are bringing a paradigm shift in leadership, workplaces and education (Photo by Memento Media on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sharad Mehra, CEO-APAC at Global University Systems, shared, “Sports are the doorway to essential life skills, human values and lifelong learning which is critical for both employees and organisations to grow and mature together. On the playing field, people tend to grow closer when freed of hierarchical trappings and formalities. Fair play, positivity, responsibility, trust, risk taking, thinking-on-the-go, strategising, resilience, willingness to improve and learn and persistence are some high qualities that matter a great deal in sports and life.”

He added, “Leaders face challenges and failures but they need to demonstrate resilience, learn from their mistakes and continue moving forward. Sports bring out this vulnerability making them more human and humane. By integrating sports events, facilities and tournaments, organisations can solidify bonds with their employees, create a more cohesive workforce, learn to accept failures and success with equal aplomb, foster a more open communication and also break barriers which can result in some amazing outcomes on both the personal and professional front.”

According to Sanjay Gaur, Chief People Office at Somany Impresa Group, sports offer invaluable lessons in leadership and teamwork, that extend beyond the confines of the game itself. He said, “Embracing the principles of sportsmanship, discipline, and collective motivation empowers us to instigate a profound transformation in both leadership and workplace dynamics. Sports provide a platform for individuals from different teams and hierarchies to interact and connect, enabling leaders to better understand the needs and capabilities of their team members. Additionally, sports cultivate a sense of fulfillment and belonging among employees while effectively mitigating stress levels in the work environment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out