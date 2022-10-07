Here's how to fall in love with a stranger

Love is a strange phenomenon and a terrifically beautiful one, which can happen to any of us, at any time, even with a stranger where we feel entirely besotted by someone we don't even know. We all fall in love with people who are basically complete strangers as the intrigue is exciting and the unknown is a thrill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing an expert's perspective on how to fall in love with a stranger, Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India at Gleeden, revealed in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Love is a matter of chemistry and it doesn’t’ happen by following a precise set of rules. Some people are more aesthete and get attracted by body characteristics and physical appearance. Others are more intellectual and fall for a witty personality.”

She highlighted, “Who is the person we will fall for depends on our own preferences and personality. When we date online, it’s easy to disguise who we really are, embellishing some details and omitting others, so as to better fit the other person's expectations. However, if it’s easier this way to attract someone online, once in the real world truth always gets out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The relationship expert suggested, “The best way to make it work is to be transparent about ourselves from the start. A little mystery can make us more attractive, but in the long run, spontaneity and openness about ourselves is what makes people stay. You fall in love with a stranger when they are no longer strangers.”

Shalini Singh, Founder of andwemet, asserted that it is important to know that no one falls in love overnight - it’s a long process, requiring trust and respect and something so delicate cannot be rushed. Adding to the list of tips on how to fall in love with a stranger, she recommended:

1. Before you get into a relationship, make sure to create a platonic relationship. You should know the person you’re planning a future with.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Compliment them in unique ways like their smile, one part of the body not complimented as often. Something so simple can bring warmth and comfort towards you.

3. Try to be a good listener, people have a lot to say but not many sit and listen. It’s very attractive and helps build trust with another person.

4. Don’t be on your phone when you’re with them. It’s disrespectful and you can update your Instagram story when you’re alone!