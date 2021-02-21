Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads
relationships

Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads

Less than a week after making their romance official on Instagram, American musician Travis Barker shares a love note he received from girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads(Twitter/Complex)

American musician Travis Barker shared a love note that he received from girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday (local time).

The 45-year-old star wrote in the message shared by Baker on his Instagram Story, "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

According to Us Weekly, the destruction line echoed a tweet Barker sent out earlier this week, which prompted some fans to ask if he was OK. One follower suggested that "destroy" was code for "love."

Another fan referenced his relationship with Kardashian and wrote, "As long as you're both happy and all the kids are safe, then I hope you destroy each other (or whatever else you both want lol) for as long as you choose to be together."

Per Us Weekly, the note from Kardashian came less than a week after the pair went Instagram official with their romance. The duo shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of their hands intertwined after they spent Valentine's Day with each other.

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast.No one is surprised by their relationship."

The pair, who have known each other for years and are neighbours in the same Calabasas, California, gated community, have "so much in common," the insider added.

"They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been," the source continued.

Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker (Instagram/travisbarker)

As reported by the outlet, Kardashian shares three kids - 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 musician has two kids, 16-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kourtney kardashian girlfriend boyfriend united states of america instagram romance
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP