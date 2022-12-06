How PCOS affects your relationships; Expert shares insights

For some women, the journey to being diagnosed with PCOS is a long one and your reaction to the diagnosis can bring in a range of emotions and feelings. As you struggle between your health concerns, societal pressure, range of emotions, and unsolicited advice, you may find some form of tension in your relationship.⁣ Relationships with people and sex life can be impacted by PCOS symptoms like weight increase, extra hair, hair loss, acne, and fertility issues. The good news is that there are lots of things you can do to treat PCOS and keep its symptoms under control, giving you the chance to live the fulfilling life you deserve. (Also read: How PCOS affects your mental health: Expert shares insights )

"Open communication, actively listening and acknowledging each other's feelings and emotions can help both the partners cope better and strengthen their bond. ⁣It is important, to be honest about your health conditions as well. Because there are changes that your partner and your family will need to make to help you manage PCOS. After all, PCOS is not a battle to be fought alone," says, Mugdha Joshi, Senior Nutritionist and Care Manager at Veera Health, Online PCOS Clinic, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

She further explained, " Living with PCOS can be a challenge and it's valid to feel the frustration. Although having a conversation about PCOS with your partner or family can be difficult it is helpful to have someone close to you understand what you're going through and support you in this journey. Depending on the relationship you share with the person you are talking to, they may respond in various ways."

To help you navigate through a difficult conversation and help you be prepared, Mugdha shared some things that you can keep in mind:

1. Pick a time that works for both of you, so that they will be able to be receptive to what you are telling them without any distractions

2. You can begin by explaining to them your physical symptoms and how it is affecting your daily life. It might also help to rehearse it first in your head.

3. Depending on how you feel the conversation is going and how they respond, give them as much or as little information that feels comfortable to both of you.

4. If you do not want to overwhelm them with information in the first go, offer them resources to read or watch in their own time.

5. Inform them about your doctor appointments, what your treatment looks like and how they can help and support you and stay involved in your PCOS journey.

The decision to talk about your condition with the people close to you is a personal one but is also very important. In conditions such as PCOS, it is important to have a solid support system, that will be there for you on days you don't feel you’re doing well and can give you that sense of hope to keep going and manage PCOS for life.

