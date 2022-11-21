PCOS diet for winter: Foods you must eat to manage PCOS symptoms

Winters are here and it's the perfect season to make healthy modifications to your lifestyle as leafy green vegetables and citrus fruits are abundant in India around this time. For women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), eating a healthy diet can be therapeutic and help manage the symptoms of the endocrine condition effectively. In PCOS people have multiple cysts in their ovaries which could be due to excess production of androgens. This could show up as acne, excessive hair, hair loss, mood swings among many other symptoms. PCOS in longer run can affect your heart, cause diabetes and high blood pressure. If you have been suffering from early symptoms of PCOS, winters are perhaps the best time to make corrections and inculcate healthy eating habits. (Also read: PCOS: Simple lifestyle changes to help manage the condition)

"Diet is crucial in the treatment of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). Knowing what foods to eat and what foods to avoid can boost your mood and help you relieve PCOS symptoms. People with PCOS may find comfort and recovery from their PCOS symptoms by paying greater attention to what they eat because diet helps to maintain the body's hormonal system," says Palak Midha, Nutritionist, Founder Palak Notes.

Here are a few things which you can add to your diet in order to get relief from PCOS in winters.

Low carb high fat diet

Consume nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds as they have the right balance of fats and they lower testosterone levels and regulate female hormones. Also, consume high-quality fats such as desi ghee, butter, virgin oils, nuts, seeds, and avocados to assist your brain control hormonal activity properly.

Protein

Try to include foods that contain essential and non-essential amino acids in your diet so that your body can utilise them to manufacture hormones. Eggs, poultry, lentils, soaked nuts, seeds and plant protein are just a few examples.

Foods rich in Vitamin D

Consume Foods with Vitamin D such as salmon, mushrooms, eggs, milk, and yogurt. You can also sit outside in the sunlight in order to boost Vitamin D in your body.

Following a diabetic diet

Insulin resistance is a symptom of PCOD/PCOS in female patients. They should therefore stick to the diabetic diet. Their diet must be high in fibre and low in processed foods and carbohydrates. Consider choosing whole wheat, wheat flour, whole grains, brown rice, poha, and wheat pasta.

Green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables like spinach include phytochemicals, vitamins, and antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects and aid with acne that may be caused by PCOS. Additionally, they contain a lot of water and are rich in fibre, which slows down the absorption of sugar and helps to keep blood sugar stable for a longer time.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON