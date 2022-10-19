PCOS: Simple lifestyle changes to help manage the condition

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, is becoming common in young women with the change in lifestyle which is a mix of sedentary as well as stressful for many. Experts say PCOS cases have registered a sharp spike in the pandemic years considering the stress levels in women have been on rise as they juggle with multiple duties. It is important to pay attention to your lifestyle when you look at managing symptoms of PCOS naturally. There are some simple rules that women with PCOS can easily incorporate into their daily routine. From choosing an exercise that keeps one active as well as stress-free to eating nutritious food and saying no to junk, here are some easy lifestyle changes to help reverse PCOS. (Also read: Ayurveda expert shares PCOS-friendly swaps to heal the condition)

"Currently, a large number of women are detected with PCOS. It is a common problem seen in the women of reproductive age group. Thus, it is the need of the hour for women with PCOS to embrace a healthy lifestyle and stay in top shape," says Dr. Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi.

Here are some lifestyle changes suggested by Dr Shetty that women with PCOS must follow:

• Do yoga or any other form of exercise: It is a no-brainer that regular exercise can improve one's physical and mental well-being. Apart from healthy bones, heart, joints and muscles, daily workout or practising yoga can relieve symptoms of PCOS like menstrual irregularity, obesity, hypertension, and glucose intolerance. Yoga is good for one's mind and body. Yoga and exercising help PCOS patients to battle the bulge and slash down the risk of heart issues.

• Get a good night's sleep: If you have PCOS and you are a night owl, then it is not a good combination. It is a known fact that sleep problems can make PCOS even worse. A sound sleep at night can help you manage PCOS.

• Stick to healthy eating habits: Fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and lentils must be included in the diet. Say no to junk, oily, spicy and canned food that can give you a tough time. Try to stay hydrated by drinking enough water and avoiding sodas, colas and sweets. Hence, women diagnosed with PCOS need to take utmost care of themselves and follow the advice given by their gynaecologist. Not only this, try to de-stress by doing meditation or follow your hobbies. This is so because stress can worsen your PCOS. So, stay calm and composed. Also, dairy products can be avoided.

• Stress management: High levels of stress or anxiety is known to aggravate PCOD syndrome. Hence managing stress of any part of life is very important of PCOD. Meditation, sorting out problems, exercise, communication with closed once and therapy in case of extreme stress.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON