How to create harmonious relationships? 3 ways to invite more peace and understanding

Building and maintaining harmonious relationships can be challenging, but it's essential for our overall well-being and happiness. Whether it's with family, friends, or romantic partners, creating a harmonious bond takes effort and dedication. Disagreements, misunderstandings, and conflicts can arise, leading to disharmony and tension. Therefore, it's crucial to learn how to invite harmony into your relationships. By practising certain habits and behaviours, you can strengthen your connections, improve communication, and foster a deeper sense of understanding and empathy. There are some practical ways to create more harmonious relationships, so you can enjoy more meaningful and fulfilling relationships, leading to a happier and more satisfying life. (Also read: Types of inner child wounds that show up in relationships )

Healthy relationships are essential for our happiness and well-being. However, creating and maintaining harmonious relationships can be challenging at times.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My partner and I have been married for eight years. We are on the same spiritual path and follow the same holistic lifestyle. And while we know and understand the principles of harmony and cooperation, we, too, inevitably find ourselves caught in the jaws of arguments and disharmony. Luckily, we understand that relationships are catalysts to teach us unconditional love. When we are in a committed partnership, we may work on loving one person unconditionally. This is a great starting place to invite more unconditional love into your life — a tiny heart cannot hold so much power until it learns how to expand itself," says, Prakriti Poddar, Mental Health Expert and Global head of Mental health and wellbeing, RoundGlass.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Try and love one person without limits or bounds. If you can commit to this, everything else will feel small in comparison: Petty arguments will fall away rather than lingering and growing resentment. Of course, despite our sincerest efforts, misunderstandings and conflict are bound to come up in all human relationships. Thankfully, with years of practising and teaching yoga and meditation, I have learned some helpful strategies for developing more harmony in relationships."

Prakriti suggested three ways to invite harmony into your relationships:

1. Mind your thoughts

Our thoughts affect our relationships – they mirror how we see our partners. Focusing on what we consider a fault or flaw in our partner begins to affect how we act and feel. The more we dwell on a negative judgment, the more pronounced it may feel. Even if you don’t act on negative thoughts, letting them run wild in your mind only reinforces them — strengthening the very disharmony you’re trying to overcome. It’s the same way with positivity. If you choose to view another person through rose-coloured glasses, they will always appear in a positive light. Where attention goes, energy flows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All our relationships may be affected by our countless thoughts. Next time you’re having a hard time with someone, pause for a moment and think about how much time you spend in your head blaming or criticizing them. Every one of those thoughts is influencing your relationship and strengthening disharmony.

When we consciously re-seed our minds with positive thoughts, things begin to shift within and without. Every day, remind yourself to focus on everything positive about your relationship. Think of its best qualities and remember the most joyful moments you’ve shared. This will begin to shift the overall magnetism of your interactions, moving them into a more harmonious place.

2. Practice together

Another strategy for strengthening your relationships is to commit to sharing a spiritual practice. Whether attending a yoga class, sitting in meditation together, or reading spiritual texts, these practices lift us and allow us to see beyond our limited expectations and are even stronger when shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Create common goals

Having and holding common goals creates positive feelings in relationships and allows people to work together. These common goals should not create pressure like saving money or raising children. Perhaps you both commit to experiencing more love. Make them something delightful you can both aspire to and experience together. A shared growth goal is a key ingredient to strengthening relationships. No matter your differences, there is always a higher common goal to work toward.

Start small. Perhaps, today, your united goal will be to spend the entire day in kindness or joy. Maybe tomorrow, you both commit to seeing the highest in everyone. Foster energies that will lift both of you in the same vibrational field — this is where true harmony is found. Remember, friction is part of the beautiful journey in relationships. It’s OK to allow yourself to rub against each other to smooth out rough edges. Knowing this, we can use compassion and focused attention tools to create harmony in all relationships, one by one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}