How to date during this festive season? 6 tips from relationship expert

Diwali, Dussehra, Durga Puja are almost here and it is the time when many of us take a break from work and other responsibilities to refresh, rejuvenate and soak in the festive spirit. While family time is mandatory during festival season, while attending get-togethers, parties and doing pandal-hopping, one may also get an opportunity to meet the right person to date or spend life with. However, thanks to all the happy vibe of the festivities, one may fail to notice the red flags and commit to a relationship they never wanted in the first place. Being cautious, pragmatic and going slow is the mantra when it comes to dating during the festive season. (Also read: Experts on red flags to keep in mind while online dating)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumble’s Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares tips on how to approach dating during this festival season.

A festive online dating profile bio: Take the time to craft your profile bio to showcase your genuine interests, your idea of festive fun, favourite festival destinations you’d like to visit, and even your favourite food that you crave during this festival season. Sharing such common interests can help spark a new connection. You can also try a quirky conversation starter like, “You’re the best deal I’ve found this Diwali'' or “I’m looking for a partner to share phuchkas with this Durga Pujo, how about you?”

Clear communication with your family: It’s important to have a clear and respectful conversation with your family about your current priorities in life. Be honest about your relationship goals, especially if marriage isn't what you are looking for right now. Be clear about what you are looking for in a partner and how you would like that to happen in your own time and pace, rather than being set up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep it fun and festive: While you might be eager to find your ideal match and the perfect meet-cute moment, just go with the flow and keep it fun. It’s one of the best times to learn about your connection in a more meaningful way - fun with friends, empathetic and grounded with family and simply celebrating the festive spirit with each other. The key is to date as your authentic self with an optimistic attitude.

Take off the festival season pressure: All of that joyful festive cheer can sometimes be a bit too much to take in. If you have just started dating someone new, it might be tempting to invite them to a Diwali party with your friends. Take the time to ask yourself if you’re comfortable with that. What you should remember is dating during the festive season should empower you to feel confident and comfortable in your decision. Instead of diving into intimate gatherings with friends and relatives with your new date too fast, try planning romantic dates together first to get to know each other better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Small moments count: Dating during the festival season doesn’t necessarily only mean expensive gifts or grand gestures. Festivals are a great time to get to know each other at a deeper level–from your favourite sweets and namkeen snacks to your own little festival traditions that you have been maintaining since your childhood. Those make for great memories to share on dates during the festivals.

Finding the right balance: During this time, you're often balancing between family and other priorities but that doesn't mean you can’t find time for yourself. It may feel tempting to give up and not even bother, but you might be missing out on opportunities to connect with some wonderful people. So, whether it is making time to prioritise things you want for your own personal growth or trying to put yourself out there to meet someone new, find the right balance that works best for you. And, don’t be afraid to make your dates short and sweet during the festive season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}