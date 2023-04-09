All of us have suppressed and unaddressed emotions. At some point, those emotions come out and affect us. But the way we deal with it helps in deciding if we are able to grow up emotionally or stay in the same place and keep holding on to those emotions. Referring to emotionally immature people, Psychologist Nicole LePera mentioned that they are the ones who lack the ability to self-reflect and be aware about themselves. Hence, they blame others or deflect as a way of coping up with the way they are feeling. “Some people are in this state on a regular basis and lack all ability to self reflect or to hold space for our emotions and experiences. This creates extremely frustrating interactions. It’s not easy, but we can place boundaries. We can keep our peace. And we can save our energy,” explained Nicole LePera.

How to deal with emotionally immature people(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Seven traits of autonomous adults: Therapist explains

Nicole LePera further explained that emotional immaturity has nothing to do with age – in fact it is the inability of people to be aware of themselves and hold space for emotions of others. The key trait of people with emotional immaturity is visible in the way they blame others or project things on others. Here are a few ways to deal with emotionally immature people:

Allow: Emotional immaturity has its own stubbornness. In case a person misunderstands you, it is better to allow them to misunderstand in their own terms.

How to deal with emotionally immature people(Unsplash)

Don’t try: Emotionally immature people believe in constantly invalidating the perspectives and opinions of others. It can be very tiring and frustrating to make them listen and understand. Hence, it is better to stop trying to be heard by such people.

Support: Sometimes people, through actions and words, demonstrate the level of support that they can offer. In case a person is incapable of supporting you, it is better to not waste time seeking their support anymore.

