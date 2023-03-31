As we grow up, we learn the value of letting go of the drama to hold on to the mental peace we need. The need for peace and calm transcends all kinds of other priorities in our lives. However, being with toxic people can make it difficult as we tend to get attached to it as a part of the habit and take a lot of time to move on from it. Letting go of someone we love and things that we like can be one of the hardest things to do in life. But, as we learn that things and people can get toxic for us and ruin our mental health, we sometimes push ourselves to let them go and choose ourselves. Choosing ourselves over everything that is toxic and harmful for us is the healthiest thing that we can do – however, it is also the toughest. But as we do it, here are a few reminders that we need to know to have a smooth journey through the tough times and eventually find our calm. Psychologist Nicole LePera pointed out the things that we should expect when we go through this journey of prioritising ourselves over everything that is unhealthy for us. Reminders when we cut someone off and choose ourselves(Unsplash)

Decision: Walking away from toxicity is something that we decide to do after suffering through a considerable period of pain and abuse. It is one of the most difficult things to do and involves a lot of mental strength.

Behaviour: It becomes more difficult and painful for us when we learn that the way the other person behaves comes from years of their own pain and conditioning.

Grieving period: After we let go of the toxicity, we have a grieving period where we second guess our decisions and judge if it was the right thing to do.

Wish: Often we wish that the dysfunction will end and things will become better – the way we wish it to be. However, we need to get over that thought.

Empowerment: After the initial period of grief is over, we feel the surge of empowerment. This denotes that we are healing from the damage.

Change: This brings a huge change in our lives, and we learn to value and protect our own peace before everything else.

