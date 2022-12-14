How to develop leadership skills in children; Expert offers tips

Every child possesses the capacity to be a leader. Even though some children may be born with stronger traits associated with leadership, every child has the potential to become a leader at some point. The histories of leaders differ. Some people are calm and composed, while others are stern and enraged. Additionally, some people may need to work on developing their leadership skills, while others naturally possess them. As a parent, you have the power to mould your child and get them ready for a better future. If you need assistance instilling leadership traits in your kids, You can work together with them to develop their skills. (Also read: Are we preparing young students to become leaders or followers? )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Chetan Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, MyPeegu, shared some important tips for parents to develop leadership skills in children.

Talking about the importance of leadership skills in children, Chetan says, "Learning a skill early in life will help children become better at it later. Along with all the technical skills, leadership is an important quality that can set the child apart from the competition. However, confidence and the capacity to believe in oneself are at the heart of effective leadership. Thus, children need to have confidence in their abilities and the courage to try out new things if they want to advance in their life. Moreover, social intelligence is crucial in today's society. A child can successfully lead a team by communicating their ideas and giving their viewpoints. However, in the modern-day world, more entrepreneurs and leaders are needed in the world so that more modern, better ways of living can replace outdated ones. Thus, parents must mould their kids and make them strong, so they can compete and forge their own identities."

Here further shared some practical steps to help develop your child's leadership skills:

1. Tiny acts of confidence

Over time, children can develop confidence. They learn to manage situations as they arise, and one triumph increases their self-assurance. Thus, parents must allow their children to take on some tiny tasks that they would often handle for them. For instance, parents can include children in telling the waiter at the restaurant what each person will order and pay the price for goods.

2. Make children join a camp

Children can engage with many other kids, see how everyone behaves, and fulfil their duties at various summer camps. The ability to work independently and make judgments can help children develop leadership skills.

3. Admitting the mistakes

As a parent, you must talk about your leadership mistakes. That will help children understand that leaders are fallible and that making errors is necessary for learning. In addition, demonstrating that you are still evolving is one of the best methods to help kids acquire leadership qualities.

4. Help them find their own voice

Encourage them to pursue their interests and express those interests verbally and in writing. Early exposure to public speaking will help children perceive it as a natural part of life. By speaking out frequently and early, they might overcome the fear of many adults.

5. Volunteering activities

Young people gain new perspectives through volunteering. Children are naturally interested and have a tendency for asking why things happen the way they do and what they can do to help. This encourages imaginative problem-solving for actual challenges. More importantly, though, it enables them to provide support. As a result, if you're wondering how to raise a child to be a good leader, teach them how to serve a cause other than their own.

Although a child's innate leadership abilities may help them develop into influential leaders, experience and training are crucial for success over the long term. Fortunately, parents can help children learn leadership qualities in a big way. The aforementioned is guidance on bringing up a leader ready to lead and live their best life.

