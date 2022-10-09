How to fix self-esteem issues in your relationship: Expert offers tips

Self-esteem can be referred to as the opinion you have of yourself. Low self-esteem can affect both your romantic relationships and how you see yourself. It's possible that you don't think you deserve love or that you fear being abandoned terribly. Although low self-esteem is simple to describe, some people find it difficult to comprehend. It's feeling ashamed of who you are and deeply ingrained feelings of guilt regarding one's identity. Your feeling is "different" and fundamentally and irreparably faulty or damaged. You don't love yourself and though you may never say it out loud, you secretly wish you were someone else. Relationship satisfaction, trust, and conflict can all be negatively impacted by poor self-esteem. (Also read: 5 reasons for never-ending arguments in a relationship )

"Contrary to popular belief, you do not need to leave your relationship in order to work on yourself. Of course, I put "if you wish" because if you genuinely believe that individual is good for you and will support you, then I totally get why you may not want to walk away and their support may even be paramount for you throughout. However, I equally understand the other side. Sometimes we're so invested in our relationships that there is no room to even think of ourselves. So sometimes we do walk away so we can have that time and space for ourselves.

To find who we are and possibly change our world whilst we're at it which can be both scary and exciting at the same time. Whichever you decide to do, these tips can be applied to both scenarios truly. And remember again, as, with all great and transformational changes in our lives, it does take time. And a lot of practice. But it can be done for someone who has been there before." says Therapist, Amna Amjad in her recent Instagram post. She further suggested ways to fix your self-esteem in your relationship.

• Avoid the need to continuously seek approval - find self-acceptance and learn to trust yourself.

• Tell yourself it's ok to ask for help from your loved ones, and not be critical of yourself.

Stop expecting perfection. Both in yourself and others around you. Practice compassion for yourself and others.

• Accept the compliments you receive, and work on believing them.

• Learn together what healthy conflict looks like, so you do not fear confrontation and know how to approach it.

• Don't only focus on weaknesses/room for improvement, learn what your strengths are, and what you bring to the room.

• Acknowledge your achievements, and compliment yourself.

• Let go of unhealthy assumptions - find your comfort with being vulnerable and learn to communicate any concerns with your partner/loved one when need be.

