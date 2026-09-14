Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's family confirms her marriage at 52 to Cameron O'Reilly: See pic

Jemima Goldsmith, the film producer and former wife of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, has married for the second time at 52. She tied the knot with Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly, 62, her family confirmed. The wedding comes more than two decades after her divorce from Imran in 2004. Also read: Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima claims her posts lacking reach in Pakistan, reminds Musk of 'free speech' promise

A quiet confirmation from family

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Confirmation of the marriage came not from the newlyweds but from Jemima’s sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, who is married to Jemima’s brother Ben Goldsmith. She shared a photograph on Instagram on September 13 from what appeared to be an estate with manicured lawns and a lily pond. “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron’s wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day!” she wrote in the caption.

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From film sets to marriage

{{^usCountry}} According to a Daily Mail report on September 13, Jemima and Cameron married in a private ceremony over the weekend; they met through their shared work in film and documentary production, in which he has served as an executive producer. The report added that the relationship followed a period of close friendship and that the two had been dating quietly for just over a year before marrying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Daily Mail report on September 13, Jemima and Cameron married in a private ceremony over the weekend; they met through their shared work in film and documentary production, in which he has served as an executive producer. The report added that the relationship followed a period of close friendship and that the two had been dating quietly for just over a year before marrying. {{/usCountry}}

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Cameron, an Oxford graduate, is the son of the late Irish media tycoon Sir Anthony O’Reilly. He reportedly previously served as chief executive of APN News & Media, now ARN Media, one of Australia’s largest media companies, and later founded the private equity firm Bayard Capital and has four children from a previous marriage.

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A family legacy

For Jemima, the marriage marks a new chapter in a life that has long straddled politics, media and philanthropy. Born Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith, she is the daughter of the late billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith, the socialite after whom Annabel’s, the famed Mayfair nightclub, was named. Lady Annabel died almost a year ago. Sir James died in 1997.

Her first marriage

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Jemima was 21 when she married Imran Khan, then 42, in 1995. He was at the peak of his fame as a cricket icon turning to politics. Their marriage crossed cultures and a wide age gap, which reportedly worried her parents at first. The couple had two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim, before divorcing in June 2004. After the separation, Jemima returned to London with her children and built a career as a documentary producer and screenwriter.

Imran went on to become the prime minister of Pakistan in 2018. He was ousted in 2022 and was jailed in 2023 on alleged corruption charges. He remains in prison. Jemima, who has remained largely private about her personal life since her first marriage, has not yet commented publicly on her second marriage.

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