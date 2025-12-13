Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima claims her posts lacking reach in Pakistan, reminds Musk of 'free speech' promise

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith issued a public appeal to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday, alleging that her X posts are not getting any reach inside Pakistan. Goldsmith was referring to the multiple posts she has been making on Imran Khan's jail conditions and health concerns. Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith (far left) issued a public appeal to Elon Musk (far right) saying her X posts are not getting reach in Pakistan.

In a series of posts made on Friday, Goldsmith tagged Elon Musk and said that the reach of her posts inside Pakistan was “throttled to almost zero”.

“A personal plea to @elonmusk. My two sons have not been allowed to see or speak to their father Imran Khan who has been held unlawfully (acc to the UN) for 22 months of solitary confinement. X is the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner without basic human rights,” a part of one of her many posts on the matter read.

Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan got married in 1995 and have two sons together - Sulaiman Isa (born 1996) and Kasim (born 1999). The couple decided to part ways in 2004, and Goldsmith has since been living in the US.

However, despite the divorce, Jemima has come out in support of Imran Khan on multiple occasions.

‘Free speech’ reminder to Elon Musk

Jemima Goldsmith began her public appeal to Elon Musk with a formal introduction, saying she hoped he remembered meeting her. She claimed that her ex-husband was held in “brutal solitary confinement as a political prisoner” for 22 months, and that her sons haven't been able to get in touch with him.

Claiming that Imran Khan's name has been wiped off of every TV channel and radio station in Pakistan, Jemima said she had no other option but to use X to “highlight this injustice”.

“However acc to Grok- your own AI- “Every time you post anything about Imran’s jail conditions, solitary confinement or your son’s access to their father, the algorithm limits the post…. The Pakistani authorities have made criticism from Imran Khan’s immediate circle one of their top online enforcement priorities, and X is quietly complying just enough to keep the platform alive in the country,” Jemima wrote.

In another tweet, she reminded Elon Musk of his promise on freedom of speech, saying: “You promised free speech, not “speech but no one hears it”. Please fix the visibility filtering on my account so we can get the message out!”

Imran Khan's health concerns

Concerns and speculation regarding Imran Khan's health surfaced last month, after his family demanded evidence that the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was alive.

However, Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum met him earlier this month at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, and alleged that he was being subjected to ‘mental torture’.

Imran Khan's supporters continue to claim that he is being denied prison visits from lawyers and family, reported AFP.

Most recently, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province chief minister Muhammad Sohaib Afridi alleged that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are being subjected to mistreatment in jail.