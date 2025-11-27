Where is Imran Khan? Pakistan's Adiala Jail shares big update amid death rumours

Dismissing speculation over the condition of imprisoned former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday he had been moved out of the facility, adding that he was in good health and that the death rumours were "baseless". Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters carry a poster of their leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against in Karachi on November 21(AFP/File)

There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail, Pakistani news portal Geo quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison as saying in a statement.

"He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," the above-mentioned officials said.

Imran Khan's party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - also sought an official response from the government amid speculation about his health, urging authorities to immediately facilitate a meeting between him and his family, Dawn reported.

Wild claims surrounding Imran Khan's condition in the Adiala Jail have been flooding social media ever since his three sisters demanded an impartial probe into the "brutal" police assault on them and supporters of their brother outside the Adiala Jail last week.

Some social media handles cited unconfirmed reports that claimed Imran Khan “has been killed” in the Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan death rumours

The rumours surfaced and spread like wildfire after a handle called ‘Afghanistan Times’ claimed that credible sources said that the former Pakistan PM had been "murdered" in Adiala Jail.

The Afghanistan Times claimed Imran Khan's body has been moved out of the prison.

The claims have not been confirmed by any credible agency or department.

Imran Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, with the government having placed an undeclared ban on the meetings with him for over one month.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi failed to meet Imran Khan even after seven consecutive attempts to see him in jail.

Imran Khan's sisters, in a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, said they were subjected to violence that they described as “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation" when they were “peacefully protesting” outside the Adiala Jail last week.

Imran Khan's sisters - Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan - had camped outside Adiala Jail along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members after being denied a meeting with him for a month.

"We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” PTI news agency quoted Noreen Niazi as saying.

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” she alleged, adding that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged.

Adiala Jail officials have clarified that speculation about Imran Khan's health was "baseless", adding that the PTI founder's well-being was being ensured, Geo News reported.