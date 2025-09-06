Egg hurled at Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, video goes viral

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum was pelted with an egg outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where her brother is currently lodged. The video footage circulating on social media shows the egg hitting Aleema Khanum’s chin and then falling on her clothes.(X video grab)

The incident occurred when Khanum was addressing the media after attending the hearing of the Toshakhana case in which Imran Khan is an accused.

A woman can be heard shouting in the video, "Who the hell is this? Kisne kiya yeh (Who did this)."

Although shocked, Khanum reacted calmly and asked people to let go of the episode. "Koi baat nahi, jaane do,” she can be heard saying.

Two women arrested for throwing egg at Imran Khan's sister

The Rawalpindi police sprang into action and arrested two women for hurling the egg at Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum. According to the police, the women were Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and threw the egg after she skipped a question posed to her by journalists.

Journalists had asked her questions about reporter Tayyab Baloch, who was trolled after raising allegations against her on social media. He had posed questions to her regarding the purchase of a property with donation funds. Baloch also claimed that the PTI team had started a campaign against him and that he had received a threat.

Journalists asked Aleema, "You did not answer the question; instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Is asking a question a crime? Do you only respond to questions of your choice?"

PTI supporters have condemned the act. One user on X said civility and respect should not be abandoned despite political differences.

"Such behaviour is not only unethical but also unfortunate, as it turns political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences of opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned," the user wrote.

Another social media user claimed that the act was orchestrated by Pakistan army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League.

The post read, "This disgraceful act is by Asim Munir and the Noon League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family. "

The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan and family

Imran Khan has been accused of unlawfully buying and selling gifts kept inside a Pakistani government-owned department called the Toshakhana, or treasure house. The Toshakhana houses gifts received by the Prime Minister, the President, ministers, members of parliament, and other government officials.

Khan was found guilty of selling gift items worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000). In August 2023, the PTI founder was sentenced to three years in prison.

The Toshakhana case hearing against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was adjourned on Friday, and the next hearing is scheduled for Monday, September 8.