Imran Khan's sisters demand probe after police assault outside Adiala jail: ‘Seized by hair, dragged’

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's three sisters have demanded an impartial probe into the "brutal" police assault on them and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside Adiala Jail last week. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

Imran Khan, who is also the chief of PTI, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Khan's sisters - Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan - submitted a formal complaint to Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar against the “brutal assault” of PTI supporters outside the Rawalpindi jail last week, The Dawn reported.

Last week, the three sisters had camped outside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently imprisoned, along with party supporters, after they were denied a meeting with him for a month.

The party said that Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen were “sitting peacefully” outside the jail when they were manhandled and “violently detained” by police outside the jail.

The PTI said it had filed a formal complaint with Punjab police chief Usman Anwar over the “brutal assault and unlawful detention of peaceful citizens”.

What Imran Khan's sisters said in the letter

According to Imran Khan's sisters, they have been denied access for weeks to see the PTI chief without justification, leading them to “peacefully and democratically protest” over concerns for his condition.

“We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Noreen, one of the sisters, said.

“Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” she added.

She said that despite her old age, she was "seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining injuries".

The sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in this brutal assault.

The government has placed an undeclared ban on the meetings for over one month.

Even Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was not allowed to meet Khan. Afridi made seven consecutive attempts to see him in jail, but he was denied by the jail authorities, whom Khan claims were controlled by an army officer.