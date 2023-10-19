News / World News / Father of my children was shot because...: Imran Khan's ex-wife on Israel-Palestine

Father of my children was shot because...: Imran Khan's ex-wife on Israel-Palestine

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 19, 2023 04:04 PM IST

On Israel-Palestine issue, Jemima Goldsmith referred to the assassination attempt on her ex-husband Imran Khan because of his ‘closeness to Jews’.

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith commented on the Israel versus Palestine debate and said she had been on both sides of the narrative as her children faced antisemitism in Pakistan and Islamophobia in the UK. Referring to the assassination bid on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022, Jemima said Imran Khan was targeted because of his proximity to the Jews. Jemima was of Jewish descent and converted to Islam after her marriage with Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith said her experience makes her understand both the Israel and the Palestine side of the narrative amid the ongoing war. (Reuters File Photo)
Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith said her experience makes her understand both the Israel and the Palestine side of the narrative amid the ongoing war. (Reuters File Photo)

 

"I have lived in a Muslim country for ten years and have been to Gaza & The West Bank and I also have a historic family connection to Israel. I have personally had (and continue to receive) countless death threats on account of my Jewishness & faced decades of antisemitic abuse. The father of my children was shot, according to his would-be -assassin, because of his “proximity to the Jews” – ie. me. Meanwhile, my children have faced Islamophobia in the UK (& antisemitism in Pakistan!)," Jemima posted amid her public spat over Israel versus Palestine with her brothers Zac Goldsmith and Ben Goldsmith. On this issue, Jemima presented a 'both-side' take while Zac and Ben extended support to Israel.

 

"I realise that Twitter spats don’t help anyone. I have found it hard to disengage - I have Jewish and Muslim family members & friends, whom I deeply love," Jemima wrote.

Hamas fired rockets into Israel on October 7 triggering the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. A hospital in Gaza came under attack on October 17 killing hundreds, including children. Israel pinned the blame on Palestinian Islamic Jihad while Hamas claimed the attack was launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. Israel cited analysis reports claiming that it was a misfired rocket shot from the vicinity of the hospital in Gaza itself.

