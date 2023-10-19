News / World News / Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: After Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: After Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today

Oct 19, 2023 07:09 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: The US has announced that Egypt has agreed to open up the Rafah crossing to allow up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday will visit Israel to discuss the country's war with Hamas. He will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in London on October 18.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in London on October 18.(Reuters)

Sunak's visit comes a day after US President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv to discuss the country' ongoing war with Palestine-based militant outfit Hamas. During his visit, Biden underscored the United States’ unwavering support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s terrorism.

Biden also underlined that vast majority of Palestinians do not support Hamas and that the militant organisation was not their representative. He also announced a $100 million aid for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. The US president also announced that Egypt has agreed to open up the Rafah crossing to allow in up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza. The development was confirmed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in a statement.

The US president traveled to Tel Aviv on a rapid visit to offer his country's support in the aftermath of the October 7 attack on Israeli villages and military bases by Hamas gunmen who killed close to 1,400 people and took about 200 hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel has strongly denied any involvement in the blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which killed over 500 people. The Israel Defense Forces said the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian militant rocket. The White House has also backed Israel's claim saying that US intelligence shows that Tel Aviv was not to blame for the strike.

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 13th day on Thursday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began last Saturday. These include around 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians.

Israel has put the Gaza Strip under a total blockade and has pounded it with unprecedented air strikes. Concerns have been mounting globally about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip and fears that the war could metastasize into a broader regional conflict.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    Attack on Israel was even bigger than 9/11: Israeli envoy at UN

    Labelling Hamas as a terror organisation like 'no other,' Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has said that the attack carried out was “barbaric and a widescale terror attack in decades, even bigger than 9/11.”

    He slammed the Security Council for not designating Hamas as a terrorist group for political reasons during today's session. Read further.

  • Oct 19, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: US vetoes UNSC resolution on 'humanitarian pauses'

    A draft resolution asking for "humanitarian pauses" to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council after the United States vetoed it.

    US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said this was because the resolution did not mention Israel's right of self-defense.

    Twelve members of the UN Security Council voted in favour of the Brazil-led resolution and two (Russia, and the United Kingdom) abstained.

  • Oct 19, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    US, Egypt agree on Gaza aid deal

    Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: US President Joe Biden has announced that his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed to allow an initial group of 20 trucks with humanitarian aid into Gaza by Friday.

    However, if Hamas militants confiscate the aid, “it will end,” Biden said. Read on.

  • Oct 19, 2023 06:10 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today

    Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be visiting Israel to discuss the country's war with Hamas today. He will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

    "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas' horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit, according to Reuters.

