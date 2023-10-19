News / World News / China will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East: Xi Jinping

China will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East: Xi Jinping

AFP |
Oct 19, 2023 09:33 AM IST

China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world," Xi told Madbouli in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, state media reported, as the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping(AP)
"China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world," Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

