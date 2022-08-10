Ingredients of a perfect relationship: Expert shares insights

A relationship is a journey of two people involving a lot of happy moments, a little bit of sad ones and the idea of being in love. However, a lot of the struggles and the efforts often stay backstage. What people see in a happy relationship is often what it does not look like. A happy relationship comprising of two people content with each other also means that they had come in terms with each other’s expectations, imperfections and traumas. The journey of a happy relationship involves a lot of difficult moments, and the partners sticking by each other.

Psychologist Nicole LePera, who is often spotted speaking of the nuances of a relationship on her Instagram profile, addressed the ingredients required to make a happy relationship and what makes authentic couple goals. Take a look at the things she pointed out:

Security: The sense of security and being safe in the presence of the partner creates peace within. This helps in carrying the relationship forward.

Honesty: Instead of materialistic gifts, gift your partner with honesty and transparency, for that will make a perfect relationship a reality.

Evolve: Change is the only constant and it may get difficult to embrace each other when they undergo change. However, the faster and more gracefully we embrace the change, easier it will get for us to accept them.

Breaking cycles: The toxic cycle of trauma needs to be stopped from being carried forward by us. Hence, we need to break the generational cycles of trauma and create a safe and healthy space.

Privacy: Micromanaging the partner should be avoided and we should respect each other’s privacy.

Conscious: We should be conscious of our steps and actions, and we should plan a life together with each other, keeping in mind the reality of the situation.

Accountable: Holding each other accountable and sharing responsibilities are part of a happy relationship dynamics.