Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce
relationships

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce

According to TMZ, Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian is still his wife because there "ain't no paperwork". The two have been going through a divorce, which has remained very amicable for several months now. 
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:41 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Washington [us]

Seems like for Grammy winner Kanye West his relationship is still not fully over with his wife Kim Kardashian, as he says she is still his 'wife', despite their ongoing divorce.

Ye recently appeared in an interview on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs' where he talked about music, money, fashion and family, but the part about his relationship with Kim seemed to cause the most buzz.

As per TMZ, the dad of four says Kim is still his wife because there "ain't no paperwork". The two have been going through a divorce, which has remained very amicable for several months now, but it hasn't yet been finalized.

Fans and followers have seen both of them supporting each other in recent career endeavours. Kim supported Ye at 'Donda' listening events and Kanye joined Kim in NYC when she hosted 'SNL.'

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian wows internet in sexiest Space Cowgirl Halloween costume

RELATED STORIES

However, despite all of those things, the divorce was still moving forward and most recently, Kim bought the couple's Hidden Hills estate from Kanye for USD 23 million, which was a sure sign the divorce won't be called off.

On a related note, Kim has been making headlines for the past few days for her secret outings with comedian Pete Davidson. The two were first spotted at Knott's Berry Farm in CA before hitting a restaurant in NYC for a dinner date. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kim kardashian kim kardashian west kanye west
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Men experience emotional pain more than women during breakups, says new study

7

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy 'first Diwali' in their ‘first home together’

Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's birthday with never-before-seen pics

Covid-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children, says study
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP