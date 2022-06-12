Lessons to teach your kids: Psychologist shares insights

Parenting can get hard at times. Especially when the kids are growing up and facing intense emotions that they are not able to communicate – it gets extremely difficult to make them understand how to express their emotions in the honest way, while ensuring that they do not get hurt or end up making a rash behavior. Hence, it is important to slowly incorporate in them the importance of expressing emotions the right way and also experiencing the emotions that they are going through. To start with, children should be taught the difference between emotions and behaviors and the importance of both in their lives.

Psychologist Jazmine McCoy, who goes by the name The Mom Psychologist on Instagram, keeps sharing important tips and tricks on how to manage the kid's emotional health and help them cope up with the changes in behavior as they grow up and navigate through life. A day back, Jazmine addressed the importance of teaching kids the importance of emotions and behaviors. She wrote, "It’s hard to problem solve when experiencing intense emotions so focus on calming down first. — emotions and behavior are both things. Yes, all emotions are okay. Yes, it's safe to feel all your feelings. And, all behavior isn't permissible. And, you have the power to choose."

Jazmine further noted down six important lessons that kids should be taught in order to improve their emotional health and embrace their emotions in the most honest way possible. They are, as follows:

Emotions: Jazmine said that all emotions are okay – it is important to feel a range of emotions. However, the way we behave may vary. And all behaviors are not okay. It is important to keep a check on the way we behave.

Pay attention: Emotions are our body's way of letting us know what to pay attention to – hence it is important to focus on them.

Intense feelings: When we experience a range of intense feelings, it gets difficult to think clearly. Hence, we should wait for the body and mind to calm down before we take any action and solve the issue at hand.

Resolving emotions: To solve an emotion in a healthy way, the first step is to accept and feel it. Only then, we can resolve it.

Come and go: Emotions come and go, and it is temporary. We should not behave, in the effect of an emotion, which can leave permanent marks.

Choice: Choices are important in life. We are all bestowed with the power of choice, and we should take them responsibly.

