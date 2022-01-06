Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reads letter from 2020 Miss Universe Andrea Meza, gives tour of new NYC apartment: Watch

Miss Universe 2021 titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu jetted off to New York last week to begin her journey as the 70th Miss Universe. After reaching the Big Apple, the 21-year-old model gave a tour of her new apartment, where she received a special gift from Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza - a letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, titled 'Follow Me To NYC With Harnaaz Sandhu', was posted on YouTube today by the official channel of Miss Universe

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Harnaaz reaching New York and visiting her apartment for the first time. She takes a tour inside her new place and reveals that the apartment will be her home for one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Miss Universe also gives a sneak peek of her living room, kitchen, and working area full of art pieces and chic furniture. Then, she reaches her bedroom, and inside, she find the letter by Andrea and reads it.

ALSO READ | Harnaaz Sandhu begins Miss Universe journey in New York and visits new apartment

The letter, which Andrea wrote to her successor after her term came to an end, said, "To the new Miss Universe, welcome to the sisterhood and welcome to your new home. I remember my first day at the apartment, I was so excited to start this new life in this crazy and beautiful city. I know being away from your loved ones is hard, but remember that you are not alone. You have an amazing support system at the Miss Universe organisation. I would always be here, if you ever need someone to talk to, a friend or need advice. With love, Andrea."

ALSO READ | Check out Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's gorgeous pic in traditional lehenga

Harnaaz's apartment tour video garnered more than 38k views and 2k likes after being shared online. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to say that they were proud of her.

One user wrote, "This girl makes me feel so immensely proud. We waited 21 years for that third crown, I wish you all the best in life Harnaaz be it in Hollywood or Bollywood. You are our shining star forever."

Comments on the YouTube video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After reaching New York, Harnaaz also shared pictures of her breakfast and day outing to Central Park. Take a look at her Instagram story:

Screenshots of Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram stories.

Harnaaz Sandhu is the third woman to win the Miss Universe pageant. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned her in December last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}