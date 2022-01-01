Harnaaz Sandhu enters 2022 with throwback video of Miss Universe 2021 win, says Chak de phatte

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu ended 2021 on a great high as she brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. The 21-year-old model celebrated her historic win and the journey that led her to the Miss Universe stage as she entered the new year 2022. She posted a video reminiscing all these vital moments on Instagram today, January 1.

Harnaaz also penned a note with the celebratory video thanking all her supporters for believing in her. Miss Universe 2021 added that she was grateful for all the opportunities she encountered and her growth. "It's next to impossible for me to sum up my feelings in words for how grateful I am for each and every opportunity that came in my life and to all of you for always believing in my strengths," she wrote.

Harnaaz also wrote that she is excited to start her Miss Universe journey and asked for love and support from netizens. "From growing each day to becoming a stronger version of myself and to witness a huge transformation in last one year, I'm truly thankful to 2021 and everyone who has been there throughout the journey of my life. With the passion in my eyes and vision to serve the society and being the spokesperson of Miss Universe, I'm excited to start my journey with all your love and support," the post reads.

In the end, Harnaaz said, "Always believe in yourself, never give up, this is your year and your journey. Thankyou to @missuniverse can't wait to meet my new family and start my journey with you. Chak de phatte."

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the 70th Miss Universe 2021 on December 12, 2021, at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. She is the third Indian woman to win the crown after Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994).