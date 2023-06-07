National Best Friends Day: 6 amazing ways to make your best friend feel special

Among the many things that we take for granted in life could be our best buddy. A source of comfort, a constant through ups and downs in life, your biggest cheerleader, there are very few people in life that could replace a best friend. Considering, our best friends do not really expect a 'thank you' from you for being there, National Best Friends Day offers the perfect opportunity to pamper them and make them feel special. National Best Friends Day is celebrated every year on June 8 and while Friendship Day is to be celebrated with all your buddies, this one is dedicated to the most amazing one. (Also read: National Best Friends Day: 5 things you should never tell your best friend)

National Best Friends Day is celebrated every year on June 8(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali suggests 6 ways to make your best friend feel special on this day.

1. Surprise breakfast or brunch

Start the day by surprising your best friend with a delicious homemade breakfast or brunch. Whip up their favorite dishes, set a beautifully decorated table, and let them enjoy a leisurely meal while catching up and sharing laughter. It's the perfect way to show how much you appreciate them.

2. Create a friendship playlist

Music has a way of evoking emotions and memories. Take some time to curate a friendship playlist that represents your shared experiences and favourite songs. Include tracks that remind you of special moments together or songs that hold sentimental value. Present it to your friend as a heartfelt gift, and let the music soundtrack your friendship.

3. Plan an adventure day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Embrace your spirit of adventure and plan a day filled with exciting activities. Choose something you both love, like hiking, visiting an amusement park, or trying out a new outdoor sport. The shared adrenaline and memories will strengthen your bond and create a day you'll never forget.

4. Write a heartfelt letter

Sometimes, words have the power to express emotions that are difficult to convey in person. Take the time to write a heartfelt letter to your best friend, expressing what they mean to you and how grateful you are for their presence in your life.

5. Friendship photoshoot

Capture the essence of your friendship with a fun and memorable photoshoot. Dress up in coordinating outfits or wear matching friendship bracelets to symbolise your bond. Choose a meaningful location, whether it's a favorite spot or somewhere that represents your shared interests. Take candid and posed photos, and let your personalities shine through.

6. Plan a relaxed evening

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a day full of excitement and adventure, wind down with a relaxation evening. Prepare a cozy and serene ambiance with scented candles, comfortable blankets, and calming music. Treat your best friend to a pampering session with face masks, foot massages, and their favorite snacks. Spend the evening sharing stories, dreams, and appreciating each other's presence.