National Best Friends Day: 5 things you should never tell your best friend

A best friend has a unique place in our lives. The fact that we consider them 'best' is because they have stood the test of time and been there through good times and bad. They may have picked your call at 3 am in the night and supported you when you thought nobody would. There is no denying that a best friend is family and at times more than that. While many of us will confidently say that they can share almost anything with their 'bestie', experts say it may not be the best approach. There are certain things you should never tell your best friend as the same could endanger this priceless bond. (Also read: Warning signs of an abusive friendship and what to do about it) There are certain things you should never tell your best friend as the same could endanger this priceless bond.(Freepik)

"Friendship is a beautiful bond that enriches our lives with support, laughter and shared experiences. As a best friend, it's natural to feel like you can share anything with your closest confidant. However, even in the closest of friendships, there are certain lines that should never be crossed. Whether it's in the interest of maintaining a healthy emotional dynamic or safeguarding your friend's trust, there are some topics that should be off-limits," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

WHAT NOT TO TELL YOUR BEST FRIEND

Here are five things as per Dr Chandni that you should never tell your best friend:

1. Negative comments about their partner

While it's important to be honest with your friend, sharing negative thoughts about their partner is not a wise move. Criticizing their significant other can be hurtful and potentially damage their relationship. It's best to keep your thoughts to yourself unless you have a genuine concern about their safety or well-being.

2. Secrets shared in confidence

When someone confides in you with a secret, it's essential that you maintain their trust. Naturally, it can be tempting to share juicy gossip with your bestie, but it's crucial to recognize the boundaries of confidentiality.

3. Criticizing their family

Just like with their significant other, critiquing their family can be harmful and creates a divide between you and your friend. You may think you're just joking around, but jabs at their family members can be offensive, and they may not feel comfortable sharing things with you in the future.

4. Insulting their appearance

It's not uncommon for best friends to joke with each other. However, when it comes to appearance, it's crucial to tread carefully. Insulting your friend's looks, no matter how harmless it seems, can have lasting effects on their self-esteem.

5. Gossip about other friends

It may be tempting to share details about other friends' lives, but this can be harmful and can put you in a potentially treacherous position. It's important to keep in mind that anything you say can come back around, and it's crucial to respect the privacy of your friends' lives.

"Being a best friend is about navigating a complex web of emotions and dynamics. Remember to approach these conversations with care and recognise the limitations of your role as a friend. The key to maintaining a healthy friendship is open communication, honesty, trust, and mutual support. Avoiding hurtful or dismissive comments is important to building a lasting relationship with your closest friend. By understanding these boundaries, one can nurture and protect the invaluable friendships one holds dear," concludes Dr Chandni.