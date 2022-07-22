Dog brings gifts for tortoise best friend while visiting him daily. Watch

Are you looking for a video to uplift your mood almost instantly? Then here is a video showing a sweet friendship between two pet friends that may leave you very happy. There is a chance that you will also be tempted to watch the video more than once which shows a dog playing with a tortoise.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the tortoise named Tilly G. “His little face at the end. Somedays the toys are better than others I guess. Well, that plus Tilly G is not a morning person and Skippy definitely is one. Either way, little Skippy will never give up bringing toys/gifts to his friend. And, every day he brings him something different. Usually it’s a toy or a prized stick that he found in the yard (he has a collection of them). Anyway, I hope they brighten your day and remind you to never give up,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t spoil the surprise giving away what the video shows, so take look:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“They always bring me joy!” commented an Instagram user. “I love these videos. This friendship warms my heart!!” expressed another. “We just got a Great Pyrenees puppy and it’s so fun watching our tortoise Ozzy and her learn each other. Too cute!” commented a third. “Simply the cutest,” shared a fourth. “Awww they are so adorable,” wrote a fifth.