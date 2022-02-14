Neha Kakkar shares a kiss with Rohanpreet Singh, cuts cake on Valentine's Day: Check out pics here

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh never misses a chance to make her feel special. And he did the same on the occasion of Valentine's Day today, February 14. The couple ringed in the day of love with much pomp, and the pictures from the celebrations are everything love. They celebrated the festival by sharing a kiss and cutting a cake at their home. Rohanpreet also surprised Neha by gifting her flowers and love-shaped balloons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Neha took to Instagram to share pictures from her Valentine's Day celebrations with fans. She captioned the photos, "He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! I love you Rohanpreet Singh. Happy Valentine's Day Everyone." Rohan also took to the comments section and wrote, "I LOVE YOU Mrs. Singh! [heart and rose emoticon]."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar's self love tip with Yoga inspo makes Rohanpreet Singh go ‘awww’

The post features several loved-up moments from Rohan and Neha's Valentine's Day at their home. The first picture shows Rohan kissing Neha on the cheek as she cuts the cake and holds a red rose. The second click is a close-up of the mouth-watering cake and the rose Rohan gifted the singer. The third and fourth click shows Rohan presenting Neha with heart-shaped balloons. The last few pictures show the couple kissing each other and setting relationship goals for their fans.

After Neha posted the photos on her Instagram page, the post garnered love from the couple's fans on social media, who took to the comments section to swoon over Rohan and Neha's love. One user wrote, "Lovely couple." Another commented, "Beautiful [heart-eye emoji]." Many of Neha's followers also dropped heart emoticons.

See some of the comments here:

Comments on Neha Kakkar's post.

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in a grand ceremony on October 24, 2020, after keeping their fans and media wondering about their wedding news till the last minute. Recently, on the professional front, the singer gave vocals to the newly-released song, Mud Mud Ke, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}