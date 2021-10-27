Orlando Bloom wishes Katy Perry with adorable birthday note: I'll celebrate you today and everyday

American actor Orlando Bloom never leaves a chance to show that he is head over heels in love with his partner-singer Katy Perry. On the pop star's 37th birthday, Bloom wished her by sharing the sweetest note on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bloom shared a loved-up picture featuring himself with Katy from what appears to be the couple's romantic date night.

In the snap, Bloom adorably gazes at Katy as she closes her eyes to make a wish before blowing the candles on the birthday cake.

Sharing the picture, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote, "We do life we do love and it's fun. I'll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you."

The loved-up picture garnered more than nine lakh likes after being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Many left a string of heartfelt messages in awe of the much-in-love couple.

Recently, the actor also showed off how he is being the "dad of the year" to Katy Perry and his daughter Daisy Dove as he shared a video of himself working hard to decorate his daughter's room by painting daisies on the walls.

Bloom and Katy dated off-and-on for three years before he got down on one knee on Valentine's Day 2019. The couple shares one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy was previously married to American comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012. Whereas, Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr with whom he shares 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom.

