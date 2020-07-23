I am happy and my body feels good: Katy Perry

music

She has been in limelight ever since the news of her pregnancy came out in March this year. Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has been taking the internet by storm with her pregnancy posts on social media. Recently, the American pop sensation, uploaded a picture on her Instagram account showing her baby bump. She captioned the image, ‘Never too pregnant for a crop [top]’. When asked her about her pregnancy, and how she feels, she says, “Yeah, it is good and I am happy and my body feels good.”

The Roar hitmaker, who has been active on social media during the last four months of lockdown, will be performing for the first time ever at Tomorrowland Around The World — The Digital Festival this weekend. The digital edition of the festival which will see 3D lights and stage designs for the first time created virtually will be available to Indian fans through BookMyShow, which is the ticketing partner for the festival in India. Speaking about her participation, Perry says, “It is my first time at Tomorrowland Around the World — The Digital Festival. And, yeah it possibly could be the last one [before I give birth] other than the one’s in my shower,” she laughs. Ask her what made her say a yes to the EDM festival after almost 16 editions, she says, “It is cool and I always want to be cool (laughs).”

Perry, who is known for her songs such as I Kissed a Girl, Swish Swish, Firework and Bon Appétit, among others, says her performance is not going to be “just the original versions”. “It is important to know your audience. I have made a set list made on that. There will be my new song, Smile. I fully leaned in.” Perry is known for her loud outfits during her performances, but here, she says she had to change things a little bit. “I actually had an outfit which had tiny holes and they were mirrors. So, I had to cut out small tapes and fill it because they said no greens or anything sparkly. I was like, ‘nothing reflective and nothing sparkly, I don’t know what are you guys talking about. Good bye!’,” she shares.

The 35-year-old singer has been vocal about the fact that she was in her darkest moments in life. When asked her how did she manage to push herself to write upbeat songs when she is down, she says, “It is like my higher self or my better self or from my spirit side takes the wheel and says, ‘scoot over, I am going start channelling a little inspiring message for you from the heavens and hopefully it will inspire you to continue further and therefore, may be inspire someone else. I have said it in the past, too. When I wrote Firework and Roar, I am really bumped and I just have to push myself into thinking in a different way and through that push I usually get something special.” She further adds, “There is a lot of pushing in my life and a lot more pushing coming up.”

Going forward, since digital concerts look like the new normal for a while, it is still a debate if digital concerts like Tomorrowland and the recently-concluded Sunburn Home Festival should be ticketed or should be streamed for free. Speaking about it, Perry says, “All I will say is that the performances are not on a video conference and not from our couches. They are going to be different from whatever you tune into during this time over quarantine. It is going to be worth a ticket.”