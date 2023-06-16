Positive parenting: 5 principles for cultivating the right attitude and behaviour in your children

As parents, we all strive to raise children who embody positive values, possess a strong sense of empathy, and exhibit respectful behaviour. Instilling the right attitude and behaviour in our kids lays the foundation for their overall growth and development, enabling them to navigate the complexities of life with confidence and compassion. From fostering a loving and supportive environment to setting clear expectations and modelling positive traits, these principles will empower you to raise responsible, kind-hearted individuals who contribute positively to society. So, join us as we embark on this insightful journey and discover practical strategies to help your kids thrive and embrace the values that will shape their character for a lifetime. (Also read: Parenting your way to good leadership )

Essential parenting principles can guide you in nurturing the right attitude and behaviour in your children. (Sebastián León Prado on Unsplash)

"Back in the 70s and 80s, when we were kids, the concept of parenting styles was unheard of. Cut to 30 years later today, we hear complex terms like 'Helicopter parenting’, 'Freeway parenting', 'Snow plough parenting', 'Tiger parenting' and lots more. How do you know which category you even belong to? Sometimes as parents, we get caught up in the crux of daily parenting struggles and tend to overcomplicate it. With the various options and opinions coming in from our direction, today’s millennial parent feels lost and looks for help in simplifying parenting," says, Mansi Zaveri, Parenting Expert and Founder and CEO of Kidsstoppress.

She added, "As a mom of two, who started my parenting platform, to help fellow parents make informed decisions, I have realised over the years the importance of setting up the ground rules and principles in order as a family. Not just for the kids, but for adults in the family too. "

Tips for Encouraging Positive Attitude and Behaviour in Your Kids

Mansi further shared with HT Lifestyle, five principles for today’s times that help raise children with the right attitude and behaviour.

1. Talking is key

Amidst tight school and office schedules, it does get challenging to spend more time together. But the focus should be on quality time spent. How much time do you spend talking with your kids in a day? Trust me, when I say talking, I essentially mean listening. And not advising or nagging the children. Give them their space and hear them out. Share your vulnerabilities with them. They will soon repeat the same act.

2. The power of gratitude

It needed a pandemic for the world to realise the importance of old-school virtues like gratitude, empathy and kindness. Amidst a generation of kids who constantly need more, teach the importance of gratitude, why it is okay to have fewer things and the essential difference between needs and wants. By saying yes to every single demand of theirs, we never prepare them for a no for the bigger things in life.

3. Spend quality time

Children learn by seeing you. Observing you. Imitating you. When spending time with them, give your 100%. Put down the phone. Show them that they matter. Be it their school stories, what they found tough in the day’s tests or how much fun they had in the evening football class- listen to them spin their tales. Not long before they fly away from your nest!

4. Nurture emotional intelligence

We focus so much on improving our child’s IQ. But is their EQ (Emotional Quotient) often left behind? Help them to identify, express and validate their feelings. Be vulnerable with them. Discuss not just your highs but your lows with them too. Only then will they reciprocate the same. Practice mindfulness, meditation and journalling together as a family to help find your balance better.

5. Instil the power of habits

As an entrepreneur raising my business and children together, I can’t overstate the importance of habits and routines. And that’s not for adults alone. Children are known to thrive in structured environments. Be it with homework, with classes, or even with fun screen time- consistency and routines help teach children responsibility and to own up for their actions.

