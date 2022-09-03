Practice hugging meditation for a healthy relationship

Hugging can be described as a handshake from the heart. The simple action of embracing creates a connection between you and your partner. Science has been looking into its positive effects, and numerous studies related to hugging, cuddling and touching have been reaching the same conclusion that hugging is a crucial part of human development and is an immediate way to soothe your nervous system and charge your body with neuropeptides for connection. Hugging meditation is a practice of mindfulness. Creating a hugging practice is one of the key ways to nurture relationship. You can try it with an intimate partner, friend or child. (Also read: 3 amazing meditation techniques to boost happy hormones )

Psychoanalyst and relationship coach, Jordan Dann, shared three steps to practice hugging meditation in her Instagram page.

Step 1

The first thing to do is to make yourself available. Breathe in and out, and come back to the present moment, so you are really there. Then go to the person you want to hug and bow to them. If they have practiced mindfulness, then they will do their best to abandon the things that are possessing them and make themselves available to you. They will smile and bow, and you will know that they are available.

Step 2

Stand facing each other with your palms joined, breathing in and out three times. You can say silently to yourself: Breathing in, I know that life is precious in this moment. Breathing out, I cherish this moment of life.

Step 3

Take the person in your arms. While hugging, breathe consciously and hug with your entire presence. While you hold the other person, they become real, and you also become real. You can say silently something like this, or you can speak this aloud to one another:

Breathing in, my loved one is in my arms. Breathing out, I am so happy.

Breathing in, they are alive. Breathing out, it is so precious to be alive together.

Breathing in, it is so wonderful to have them in my arms. Breathing out, I am very happy.

You may then release the other person and bow to each other to show thanks.

