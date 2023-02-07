Propose Day 2023: Proposal mistakes to avoid

Propose Day 2023: The most exciting part of the year is here. Valentine’s Week is celebrated over a span of seven days, laden with sweet and adorable practices such as Rose Day to propose Day. Every year, the special week is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. People who are in love, celebrate this week with their significant other. From gifting a rose on Rose Day to making a grand proposal and expressing their feelings on Propose Day, Valentine’s week is one of the most-awaited weeks of the year. It is celebrated from February 7 to February 14.

Valentine’s week for this year kickstarted with Rose Day which is celebrated on February 7. Next one is Propose Day, which will be celebrated on February 8. On this day, people express their love for their partners. Some also see this day as an opportunity to express the love they have for the ones they have a crush on. Some people go the extra mile and propose marriage and a lifetime together to the ones they love. While we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few proposal mistakes that we must keep in mind and avoid:

Surprise: We must give hints to the other person before making a grand proposal. This will ensure that they are on the same page with us. Making it a total surprise may catch them off guard, which they may not be comfortable with.

Wishes: no matter how much we plan it the way we want it, a proposal is a special thing for both the partners involved. So, when we plan it, we must keep in mind the wishes that our partners have.

Speech: While expressing the love and the emotions we have for our significant other can be a lengthy process, it is advised to not memorise a long speech. In fact, we must keep it short and let our hearts speak for us.

Hiding the ring: Especially in case of marriage proposals, it is advised to not hide the ring in food or drink, as it can cause choking. Instead, we should be direct about it and tell all that we feel for the other person.

Occasion: A lot of people combine a proposal with another occasion. Instead, make the day extra special for you and your partner by picking a date that when no other occasion is celebrated.