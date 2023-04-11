Sometimes, when our children start to grow old and go to school, we may come across situations where the teacher may summon us for complaining about their misbehavior at school. From not doing their homework correctly to having a tiff with another fellow classmate, the types of misbehavior can vary. This may lead to a feeling of disappointment and embarrassment when we get called to school by their teacher to hear about their complaint. However, we should learn to address it properly and gather as much information as possible to assess their behavior. Questions to ask your child's teacher when they misbehave at school(Unsplash)

“Remember, you all work on a team and it's their job to help support your child as best as they can in the classroom. You have zero control over what your child does at school, but you can help support them at home. End the conversation with a discussion on how you both can support your child without inducing shame for your child,” suggested Psychologist Jazmine McCoy.

Jazmine further noted down a few questions we should ask the child’s teacher:

Trigger: We should gather information on why the child behaved in the way he/she behaved in school. Dig deeper into what could have triggered such behavior, or if anything happened right before they behaved in such a way.

Repetition: We also should check if similar things have happened in the past or if this was the first time. Gather information on if the behavior is getting worse with time or if it has changed.

Root cause: The root cause of this behavior should be explored and further used to analyse on how it is impacting the child, mentally.

Response: We should also try to understand how the child responded post his/her behavior and after the intervention of the teacher.

Plan: Ending the conversation with a plan on how to make things better will help in understanding the child and ensuring that they get better in handling such situations.

Support: providing support to the child and understanding his/her perspective is the healthy way of addressing such situations.

