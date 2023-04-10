Parenting is tricky. As much as we try to create beautiful memories for our child, we also may sometimes lose r cool. This can happen due to various reasons – from getting frustrated from repeating the same things repeatedly to the children not listening to us at all. However, we must remember to keep calm and not end up behaving in a way that can make us regret. “Oftentimes, we lose it because we're repeating our directions over and over again or unsure what to do or say when our child refuses to listen,” wrote Psychologist Jazmine McCoy. The expert is known for sharing parenting hacks and tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. What to do when you lose your cool with your kids(istockphoto)

ALSO READ: Ways to limit sibling rivalry: Therapist shares tips

A few days back, Jazmine addressed this and shared a few tips for parents on what to do when they start to lose their cool with their children:

Breathe: it is important to stop and breathe and tell positive things to ourselves to reinstate the faith in us about the capabilities we have to become great parents.

Perspective: While we try to give the best kind of parenting to our children, sometimes it is important to see the situation from their perspective and understand their point of view as well.

Responsibility: In case we end up hurting our children through our words or actions, we must take full responsibility of it and apologise to them. This will create a stronger bond between the child and the parent.

Listen: Sometimes the child wants someone to listen to them – not provide solutions to their problems, but just lend an ear. Be that listener and process how they felt.

Plan: To become better parents, it is important to learn from the mistakes and create a plan on how to handle things and situations in a different manner, in the near future.

Forgive: Most importantly, we must forgive ourselves and become better versions of ourselves to provide our children with the best.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON