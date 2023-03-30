Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Is your child ignoring you? Here's what to do

Is your child ignoring you? Here's what to do

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 10:40 AM IST

From explaining the task to eliminating distractions, here are a few ways to positively react to the child ignoring us.

Parenting can get tricky with time. Often when we feel ignored by our children, we can get triggered and angered by them. However, there may be several underlying reasons why they behave like that. “Few things are more triggering as a parent than feeling ignored and dismissed by our kids. Here are the common reasons why kids do this and what to do and say in the moment,” wrote Psychologist Dr Jazmine McCoy and shared a few insights on this. Jazmine, popularly known as The Mom Psychologist, is known for sharing insights related to parenting on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

Is your child ignoring you? Here's what to do(istockphoto)
Is your child ignoring you? Here's what to do(istockphoto)

Addressing the reasons to why a child may ignore the parents, Jazmine added that it can be due to several reasons such as them feeling confused or detached from their parents. Often ignoring the parents also gives children a feeling of power and dominance. The sense of being overwhelmed with their intense emotions and demands can be another reason for ignoring their parents.

ALSO READ: Questions to ask yourself to improve your parenting: Therapist shares tips

In such cases, a parent must do these:

Explain: In order to ensure that we are on the same page with our children, we must make them understand the importance and the relevance of doing something. When they come on board, it can get easier to break the wall of ignorance and enjoy doing things together.

Directions: We also should ensure that we give clear directions to our children on what needs to be done. When they get clarity on the job at hand and how it needs to be done, it becomes easier for them to perform it.

Distractions: Often distractions such as screen or music can be a reason for the child ignoring you. To make things easier, we must eliminate the distractions so that there is no noise in the communication.

Connect: We should take time and slowly connect with the child to break the barriers.

Teach: Often kids ignore us because they lack the skill to communicate what is bothering them. We should slowly teach them ways to communicate their needs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
parenting relationships personal relationships relationship + 2 more
parenting relationships personal relationships relationship + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out