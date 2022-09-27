Parenting Tips: How to stay calm when children throw tantrums

Parenting can be tricky. While watching our children grow and mould themselves into good human beings is a dream of every parent, the way they are brought up and the situations they are put through can heavily impact their mental and physical growth. It is also important to know that when they have siblings, their relationship should be observed so that they do not start out feeling bitter about each other. The initial years of bringing up a child is little difficult because they can throw tantrums and not behave accordingly. However, in such situations it is important for the parent to keep calm and know that it can be solved.

Family therapist Dr Jazmine McCoy, who goes by the name The Mom Psychologist on Instagram, addressed parenting hacks on dealing with tantrums by children and shared a few tips regarding the same:

Parenting insult: When the children throw tantrums, we may think that it was something that went wrong in our part of parenting them. But that is not the case. Tantrums should not be seen as an insult to the way we parent them.

Healthy: Tantrums are a healthy way of releasing stress hormones. Hence, it should be seen as that way only.

Express: in most cases, children throw tantrums when they want to be heard. So we should minimise our words and instead create the space for our children to express themselves completely.

Handling: More focus should be done on being grounded and knowing what we can do to handle the situation.

Process: Tantrums and handling tantrums are processes that take their own time. We need to trust that process and know that it will also pass.

Opportunity: tantrums are the times when our children are vulnerable and open to express their emotions. These situations should be rather seen as opportunities to connect with them more emotionally.